Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City regional park

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker has been found dead after getting lost on trails in a 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say the 31-year-old man became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers and his body was located Saturday afternoon.

The man’s name is being withheld until his relatives can be notified. Authorities say the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m.

Friday to say they were lost, out of water showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions.

Besides the 31-year-old man, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27. City rescue crews treated the surviving hikers for dehydration.

