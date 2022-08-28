Watch Now
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City regional park

JEFF ROBBINS/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 1994 file photo the London Bridge stands in the foreground with State Beach, behind, and Rotary Beach, around the corner, in the background in this aerial at Lake Havasu, Ariz. Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the resort town along the Colorado River. Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, sports competitions and a garden brunch and tea. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins,File)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 11:51:46-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker has been found dead after getting lost on trails in a 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say the 31-year-old man became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers and his body was located Saturday afternoon.

The man’s name is being withheld until his relatives can be notified. Authorities say the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m.

Friday to say they were lost, out of water showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions.

Besides the 31-year-old man, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27. City rescue crews treated the surviving hikers for dehydration.

