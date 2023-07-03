Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Hiker dies while on 8-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park
Julie Jacobson/AP
The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Grand Canyon National Park
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 17:31:08-04

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

The victim’s name and hometown weren’t immediately released.

Park officials said a ranger was notified around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a distressed day hiker in the remote Tuweep area of the park.

Authorities said the woman became unconscious and was pronounced dead in a heat-related fatality.

Park officials said the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100 degrees Sunday.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation of the death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!