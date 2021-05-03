Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Hearing set over DNA evidence in rape of incapacitated woman

items.[0].image.alt
BrianAJackson
BrianAJackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
gavel-2.jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 17:42:47-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has scheduled a May 21 hearing to consider a challenge to the DNA evidence against a nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix.

Nathan Sutherland's lawyers argues the evidence should be tossed because officers didn't get a warrant or have probable cause to take his client's DNA and instead relied on a court order with a lesser standard of proof to gather the evidence.

Police have said Sutherland's DNA matched a sample taken from the woman's son.

Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.