Health officials: Brazilian variant of COVID-19 detected in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Arizona, state health officials announced Friday.

The variant was detected in three test samples from the state, the Arizona Department of Health Services, Yuma County Public Health Services District and Translational Genomics Research Institute said in a news release.

It was first detected in the U.S. in January, according to health officials. Officials also said that studies suggest that current vaccines are effective against the variant.

"It is typical for viruses to change through mutation as they continue spreading, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time," a news release said. "Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants appear and linger. It isn’t known how widely the variant may have spread in Arizona."

State officials said they were working with TGen and other agencies to monitor the situation.

The so-called "UK variant" and the "California variant" have also been detected in Arizona test samples, according to health officials.

Officials said the discovery was another reminder for Arizonans to follow the state's COVID-19 guidance:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth around anyone who does not live with you.