Groups that backed Proposition 208 seek to block tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Progressive groups that convinced voters last year to raise taxes on the wealthy to boost school funding are moving to block big new tax cuts enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

The groups filed a pair of voter referendums Friday and will have 90 days to collect the nearly 120,000 signatures required to put the big tax cuts on hold until voters can weigh in on November 2022.

They are also expected to try to block a measure Ducey has yet to sign that creates a new small business tax category that will be exempt from the 3.5% surcharge on the wealthy voters approved last November.