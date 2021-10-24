Grant Woods, former Arizona Attorney General, has died unexpectedly at age 67

Grant Woods, former Attorney General for Arizona, died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 67, according to his wife, Marlene Galan Woods.

“Grant was the love of my life. My best friend. My heart is broken. I just cannot believe he is gone," Marlene said, in a statement. "I can’t believe our time together is over. He was the best husband, the best father anyone could have wished for.”

“I am so proud of the man he was, public servant, advocate for the everyday person, lover of music and stories and sports. He made me a better person. I can’t even fathom our lives without him. But we are strong, and a close family and we will work hard to honor his life,” Marlene said.

From 1991 to 1999, Woods served as Arizona's Attorney General and had previously served as the late Senator John McCain's Chief of Staff. Woods delivered a moving speech at Sen. McCain's funeral services.

KNXV

Woods was a father of five children and had a large extended family.

Sources tell ABC15 Woods was taken to the hospital Friday night after suffering a heart attack.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

In 2019, Grant Woods sat down with ABC15 and discussed some of his major political moments, including his connection to watergate.

REACTIONS TO WOODS' DEATH

Governor Ducey's office released the following statement in response to Woods' death:

“My deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of Grant Woods. He was well-known in the Arizona community for decades, including serving as Attorney General and a chief of staff to John McCain before moving on to private practice. Arizona honors his life and years of public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children.”

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer tweeted, calling Woods an "honorable public servant who I will deeply miss."

I’m totally shocked to learn that my friend @GrantWoods passed away earlier today. Grant stood with me through many battles. We didn’t agree on everything, but he always fought for, defended and cheered for me. An honorable public servant who I will deeply miss. RIP Grant. 💔 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 24, 2021

Grant Woods was an incredible Arizonan with a long record of public service to our state - and a friend whose support meant so much to me. His leadership helped deliver lasting results for Arizona over many years. I will miss him and my heart is with Marlene and their children. — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) October 24, 2021

Rest In Peace @GrantWoods and thank you for your service to Arizona #GrantWoods #Arizona — Allister Adel (@AllisterAdel) October 24, 2021

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick shared the following statement on Twitter:

"My heart breaks hearing this news, Grant Woods was a man with great conviction, conscience and integrity. Grant stood out and stood up for what was right. Arizona is better because of him. I send my respect and heart to the Woods family."

