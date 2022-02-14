Grand opening for first-of-its-kind UPS location unveils new in-store experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United Parcel Service is debuting a first-of-its-kind location at 9095 E. Tanque Verde Rd. on Monday, Feb. 21.

A UPS spokesperson says it'll feature a new "Blue Horizon" theme, displaying contemporary and modern retail designs the company recently introduced.

"As a one-stop shop for small businesses, we offer printing and design services, shredding, mail and package receiving, and of course, packing and shipping," shared the location's owner Aaron Gersh. "We are excited to be a new member of the community, and look forward to serving individuals and local business owners."

He adds the premiered experience will look like an open workshop with industrial design elements and visible work areas.

This new theme is meant to provide an inviting environment where customers can easily walk around the shipping center and get an associate's help.

To make things even more convenient, 24/7 smart lockers will be installed, allowing customers secure package pick-ups at any time, day or night.

The UPS Store location’s hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For additional information, please visit the new location's website or call 520-277-3500.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

