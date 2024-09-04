Grand Canyon reopening South Rim hotels Thursday, some water restrictions will stay in place

GRAND CANYON NATL PARK, AZ — Overnight guest lodging at Grand Canyon National Park will reopen Thursday, September 5 amid repairs to a vital waterline at the park.

Grand Canyon National Park went into Stage 4 water conservation on August 29 after significant breaks in the 12.5-mile Transcanyon Waterline. Those efforts included closing all overnight lodging at the park amid other restrictions.

When the park moves to Stage 3 restrictions, lodging will reopen but some restrictions will still be in place:

Camping: Dry camping will still be permitted, and water spigots at Mather Campground and Desert View Campground will remain turned off. However, visitors can access water at the Mather Campground check-in kiosk.

Fire Restrictions: Fire restrictions will continue for the South Rim, prohibiting all wood burning, charcoal fires, and campfires in South Rim and inner canyon areas to support water conservation efforts.

Ongoing Conservation Measures: Visitors and residents are encouraged to continue practicing water conservation:



Limit showers to five minutes or less

Turn off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth

Flush toilets selectively

Wash laundry with full loads

Report leaks to park authorities

The waterline in need of repairs is the Transcanyon Waterline. Watch the video in the player below to learn more about the waterline and the issues it faces

History of Transcanyon Waterline at the Grand Canyon

Park officials say the latest restrictions will be lifted when water storage tanks have been refilled to adequate capacity. An exact timeline wasn't available.

For the latest information on restrictions, click here.