Grand Canyon National Park to reopen North Rim on May 15

Rick Hossman/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2005, file photo, with the North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File)
Grand Canyon
Posted at 9:15 PM, May 07, 2021
GRAND CANYON NATIONAP PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is about to reopen after being closed over the winter.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said the North Rim entrance will reopen May 15 along with Grand Canyon Lodge and Grand Canyon Trail Rides.

A park statement said other facilities and operations reopening at various times on May 15 will include the campground, the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore, the Backcountry Information Office and the gas station.

The statement said there will be no shower or laundry service available this year and that the North Rim Hiker Shuttle also will be unavailable.

The South Rim is open year-round.

