Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Governor Katie Hobbs accuses predecessor of misappropriating funds

Hobbs says former Governor Doug Ducey used taxpayer money to fund ESA recipients at private schools
Governor Katie Hobbs accuses former Governor Doug Ducey of misappropriating funds. Hobbs says Ducey used tax payer money to fund ESA recipients at private schools
Arizona Ducey
Posted at 6:45 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 09:49:49-04

Governor Katie Hobbs is accusing her predecessor of misappropriating $50 million dollars in taxpayer dollars.

On Thursday, May 24, Hobbs delivered a notice to the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office that the $50 million dollar grant made to the department in the final days of former Governor Doug Ducey's administration is illegal and invalid.

The money in question comes from the American Rescue Plan Act; Hobbs' team says the grant was to be used for funding all-day Kindergarten for ESA recipients, despite Arizona only providing half-day Kindergarten funding for public school students.

“Illegally giving $50 million to private schools while failing to properly invest in public education is just one egregious example of the previous administration’s blatant disregard for public school students,” Hobbs said.

According to the Governor's Office, the ESA grant agreement violates multiple constitutional provisions, including:

  • equal protection
  • the gift clause
  • maintenance of a general and uniform public school system

Hobbs' team says the agreement is also at odds with the American Rescue Plan, due to the fact that it fails to explore educational disparities, which is reportedly a part of the agreement.
The Governor's Office will analyze other ways to disperse the $50 million dollars; it is uncertain at this time whether or not Governor Hobbs will pursue legal action on the matter.

——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!