Gov. Hobbs mobilizes more state resources to border

Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 08, 2023
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN). Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is stepping into the border crisis and stepping up the amount of state resources committed to border enforcement and management.

In an announcement midday Friday, Hobbs said she is creating a Border Security Office with a $2 million budget to ensure effective use of local, state and Federal assets for border security.

She said if the Biden Administration does not reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry, she will apply another $5 million to mobilize the Arizona National Guard to support state and local law enforcement along the border, including for fentanyl interdiction.

Hobbs sent President Biden a letter asking more than $500 million in reimbursements for state border operations resulting from what she calls “the Federal government’s failure to secure the Arizona border.”

