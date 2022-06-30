PHOENIX (AP) — Governor Doug Ducey has signed a bill which allocates $335 million a month to building, securing and maintaining the border fence.

He approved H.B. 2317 revenue distribution; border security on Thursday.

The legislation reads as follows:

For fiscal year 2022-2023, beginning the month following the general effective date of this act, the state treasurer shall distribute the sum of $335,000,000 proportionately for each month remaining in the fiscal year from the portion of the revenues derived from the tax levied by title 42, chapter 5, articles 1 and 5, Arizona Revised Statutes, that is not designated as the distribution base, to the border security fund established by section 26-105, Arizona Revised Statutes.



The department of emergency and military affairs shall use these monies to construct and maintain a physical border fence, to purchase or install border security technologies, including cameras, sensors, drones, software and other surveillance equipment, and to pay associated administrative costs.



The department of emergency and military affairs shall use existing infrastructure and fence materials for the construction of the physical border fence where feasible.



According to the House of Representatives, the bill was originally titled H.B. 2317 appropriation; border fence construction when sponsor Representative John Kavanagh (R-23) introduced it.

Through the legislative process, the amount was increased to $335 million.

"Inaction by President Joe Biden has led to the worst border crisis in over 20 years," Gov. Ducey shared in a letter. "With this investment, we are giving our law enforcement professionals another critical resource they need to successfully do their jobs. We are standing up for the rule of law, and we are cementing Arizona’s commitment to securing our state and our entire nation."

The governor says this ups the current Border Security Funds to half a billion dollars.

The investment includes:



$335 million to construct and maintain a border fence, purchase or install border security technologies, and to pay associated administrative costs

$53.4 million for deputy sheriff compensation

$30 million for local prosecution and imprisonment of individuals charged with drug trafficking, human smuggling, illegal immigration, and other border-related crimes

$30 million for a new State Emergency Operations Center facility

$20 million for a State match to a new Cochise County Jail facility

$15 million for a Department of Public Safety southern border coordinated response center

$15 million for local law enforcement costs for participating in a program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

$15 million for transportation of individuals seeking asylum

$10 million to reduce trafficking

$10 million for the National Guard to support the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies in the southern Arizona border region

$10 million for emergency health care and testing for immigrants along the southern Arizona border

$800,000 for the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs State Guard chain of command

Visit the governor's website for a full breakdown of the new bill.