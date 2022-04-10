Gov. Ducey meets with Consul General of Ukraine, ensures promised supplies are sent

PHOENIX, (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey met with the Consul General of Ukraine Dmytro Kushneruk Friday in an effort to keep to keep relations.

They spoke about the latest on the Russian invasion.

The governor's office offered their condolences.

Respectfully, Gov. Ducey presented Kushneruk with the Ukrainian flag that flew over the state capitol to show Arizonans stand with the people of Ukraine.

He also ensured the 9-thousand pounds of surplus equipment and supplies promised would make their way to Ukraine.

It was a privilege to meet with the Consul General of Ukraine @dkushneruk to talk about the Russian invasion and how Arizona can continue to support Ukraine. 1/ pic.twitter.com/KVDUHqCjjN — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) April 7, 2022