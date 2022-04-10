Watch
Gov. Ducey meets with Consul General of Ukraine, ensures promised supplies are sent

Supporting Ukraine from Arizona
Governor Doug Ducey
Posted at 5:50 AM, Apr 10, 2022
PHOENIX, (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey met with the Consul General of Ukraine Dmytro Kushneruk Friday in an effort to keep to keep relations.

They spoke about the latest on the Russian invasion.

The governor's office offered their condolences.

Respectfully, Gov. Ducey presented Kushneruk with the Ukrainian flag that flew over the state capitol to show Arizonans stand with the people of Ukraine.

He also ensured the 9-thousand pounds of surplus equipment and supplies promised would make their way to Ukraine.

