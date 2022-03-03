Gov. Doug Ducey confirms he won't run for Senate 2022, saying "I have the job I want"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey has confirmed he won't run in Arizona's race for U.S. Senate this year.

He released a statement through AZcentral.com saying he's not interested in a senator role and wants to focus on his current positions.

"If you’re going to run for public office, you have to really want the job," he shared. "Right now I have the job I want, and my intention is to close my years of service to Arizona with a very productive final legislative session AND to help elect Republican governors across the country in my role as chairman of the Republican Governors Association."

Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe points out that Gov. Ducey is the third GOP governor to "forego a Senate run."

O'Keefe considers this a "big recruiting blow" for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

National Politics Editor and E.W. Scripps Correspondent Joe St. George also commented on the matter.

He believes serving as a governor means "you are saying no to Washington." George then referenced the 2020 races when the governors of Montana and Colorado "jumped in" to the claim the Senator title.

More from Ducey’s letter, which @CBSNews obtained: “We have a strong field of candidates in Arizona and I will be actively supporting our nominee – and perhaps weighing in before the primary.”



Ducey also said after the midterms, he and his wife “will decide what comes next.” — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) March 3, 2022