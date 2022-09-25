GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats are vowing to fight for women’s rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances.

Democrats on Saturday looked to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections.

Top Democrats implored women not to sit on the sidelines this year, saying the ruling sets women back to an era when only men had the right to vote.

Republican candidates have been silent since the ruling, which said the state can prosecute doctors and others who assist with abortion unless it’s necessary to save the mother’s life.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

