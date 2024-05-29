Glendale teen accused of shooting father and leading DPS on chase, arrested

GLENDALE, AZ — A 14-year-old is in custody accused of shooting and killing his father and then leading Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night near 67th and Olive avenues in Glendale.

According to court paperwork, the teenage boy's sister had a verbal argument with their father before the shooting.

The sister said after her father left the room, she heard her brother say something outside of the room and then heard gunshots.

The sister opened the door and found her dad had been shot multiple times. According to court paperwork, he had four gunshot wounds.

Others in the home told police the teen left the home with a friend immediately after the shooting, according to police.

The suspect and witness were not located again until the two had made it to northwest Arizona.

A DPS trooper reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect sped off.

A high-speed chase ensued, which court paperwork says reached as fast as 130 mph.

DPS eventually used a grappler device to stop the car near Kingman, and the suspect and his friend were arrested without incident.

The two were reportedly wearing the same clothing that was observed in Ring video as they left the residence after the shooting.

The teen told police that his dad "had abused him for much of his life."

Court paperwork shows that the teen said he and his friend were trying to drive to Nevada and admitted to fleeing DPS troopers because "he was too scared to stop."

The teen is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and minor in possession of a firearm.