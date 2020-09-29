Glendale police ID man fatally shot; Search on for shooter

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Glendale and say they're still searching for the shooter.

They say 31-year-old Coylee Willis was found with a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Glendale Fire Department paramedics.

Police say Willis was in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he encountered the shooter.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say they have a description of the suspect, but are asking for the public's help in identifying him.