Gilbert police: Man accused of killing his female roommate

Posted at 10:19 PM, Jan 18, 2022
GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his female roommate.

They say 46-year-old Dwayne Toone was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder and being held on $1 million bond. Police say officers responded to reports of a dead body at a home on Jan. 5 and found a woman dead in the kitchen with gunshot wounds.

She was later identified as 22-year-old Raeanna Ferguson. Police say she and Toone were roommates.

Police say evidence linked Toone to the case. It was unclear Tuesday if Toone has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

