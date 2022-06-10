Watch
Geico facing payout to woman who got HPV after sex in car

David Zalubowski/AP
Unrented Avis and Budget rental cars are stored in a shopping center parking lot during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 15:32:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico may have to pay $5.2 million to a woman who says she contracted a disease during sex in a car with a man insured by the company.

A Missouri Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday upheld the award to a woman identified in court records as M.O. She alleged a man she was in a relationship with did not tell her before they had sex in his car that he had HPV, the human papillomavirus.

The Maryland-based insurance company argued in its appeal that it had not been given due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

Geico has filed a separate federal lawsuit contending the man's insurance policy doesn't cover the claim.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

