Gas line break causes fire under Phoenix's 7th Street Bridge

Police Lights
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 18:12:38-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a 10-inch main gas line to rupture and cause a fire under the Seventh Street bridge in Phoenix.

Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Sunday and were met with 20 to 30-foot flames fed by the gas line break.

Southwest Gas arrived to secure the main gas line, stopping the fire.

Crews used hose lines to spray water and protect nearby buildings from burning.

No injuries have been reported.

