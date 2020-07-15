Funeral held for Peoria officer killed in motorcycle crash

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of police officers and others attended a funeral service Tuesday for a Peoria police officer killed in an on-duty motorcycle crash after a demonstration at a school.

Officer Jason Judd was killed July 1 in a single-vehicle accident while leaving Liberty High School after the demonstration.

Judd's funeral was held inside Christ's Church of the Valley, and honors for the 21-year veteran of the Peoria Police Department were then held on a grass area outside of the church.

Air Force jets flew over the church as part of the honors ceremony.

Judd was survived by his wife and two sons.