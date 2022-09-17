French bulldog theft arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno.

Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona.

Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody.

The driver 22-year-old Saveya Marburg was arrested on an active California warrant for felony dog theft.

Troopers transported Bruno to Wilcox Animal Control.

Bruno was reunited with his family in California on September 09, 2022.

#AZTroopers helped return this stolen French bulldog to his family after stopping a vehicle wanted in connection w/ the theft on I-10 in San Simon, AZ, on 9/7. Troopers found “Bruno” in the car & arrested Saveya Marburg, 22, of TX, on an active CA warrant for felony dog theft. pic.twitter.com/WhqMpV8eWO — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 17, 2022