Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

French bulldog theft arrested in Arizona

Fc3rW5NaIAUOJ89.jpg
@Arizona_DPS
Fc3rW5NaIAUOJ89.jpg
Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 16:58:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped rescue a stolen French bulldog named Bruno.

Troopers say on September 07, 2022, they pulled over a car on Interstate 10 in San Simon, Arizona.

Bruno was found inside the car and taken into trooper's custody.

The driver 22-year-old Saveya Marburg was arrested on an active California warrant for felony dog theft.

Troopers transported Bruno to Wilcox Animal Control.

Bruno was reunited with his family in California on September 09, 2022.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

WALK WITH US!