Four people dead after medical plane crashes in northeastern Arizona

CHINLE, AZ — Four people are dead after a medical transport plane crashed in northeastern Arizona.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a small dual-propeller medical transport plane crashed and caught fire near the Chinle Airport, according to the Navajo Police Department.

Officials say four people, all non-local, were on board and have been pronounced dead.

The plane was reportedly en route to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital when the crash occurred.

Next of kin for all of the people on board were notified by the aircraft company, CSI Aviation, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The National Traffic Safety Bureau and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

No other details have been provided.