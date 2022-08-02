Help name four adorable wolf cubs as the newest residents of Bearizona Wildlife Park

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams, Ariz. is welcoming four new wolf cubs as residents this week.

The cubs are made up of three Tundra wolf cubs and one Arctic wolf cub; they are just 13 weeks old.

All four cubs come to Bearizona from the Triple "D" Game Farm in Kalispell, Montana.

Triple "D" Game Farm is a wildlife preserve that raises and cares for a wide array of wild animals that are often used as models for film and still photography.

Bearizona tells KGUN 9 that all four of the new cubs are settling in nicely.

The wildlife park is already home to two Arctic wolves named Twilight and Juno and one Arctic wolf named Shadow.

Bearizona is also asking for help naming the pups. It says it plans to announce a winning theme on International Wolf Day, Saturday, Aug. 13.

Visit Bearizona on Facebook to submit your name suggestions.

