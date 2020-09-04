The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Mikal Lee Smith, the son of ex-NFL coach Lovie Smith and former University of Arizona player, has been indicted after a Chandler police investigation accusing him of running a prostitution ring.

According to a release, between December 2018 and September 2019, Smith and Aprel Mae Rasmussen operated and maintained an illegal prostitution enterprise.

In one instance, Smith and Rasmussen allegedly induced and encouraged an adult female victim to “engage in acts of prostitution for over two months.”

Smith reportedly used surveillance and threats of retaliation to keep the victim under his control.

It’s unclear how many other victims, if any, were involved in this incident. We’ve reached out to Chandler police for additional information.

Mikal Smith played football for the University of Arizona and was an assistant coach in the NFL for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for several years.

Mikal Smith has been indicted on charges of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering in the first degree, pandering, receiving earnings of a prostitute, sex trafficking, and threatening or intimidating. His co-defendant, Aprel Rasmussen, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, money laundering in the first degree, and pandering.