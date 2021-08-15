Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey Begaye dies at age 70

items.[0].image.alt
Navajo Nation Government website
Navajo Nation
Posted at 10:04 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 13:04:08-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have called for all flags on the vast reservation be flown at half-staff to honor former tribal President Kelsey Begaye.

They say Begaye died of natural causes Friday in Flagstaff at age 70.

He was was elected the fifth president of the Navajo Nation in November 1998 and served 1999 to 2003.

Begaye is survived by his wife, Marie, and five children.

Their oldest son died in 2014.

Funeral services for Begaye are pending.

----

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!