Former McSally aide pleads guilty to stealing campaign funds

Posted at 5:01 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:01:48-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A senior official on Martha McSally's 2018 Senate campaign has pleaded guilty to stealing $115,000 in campaign funds.

Former Deputy Campaign Manager Anthony Barry of Yorkville, Illinois entered the plea on Friday.

Prosecutors say he used his position to make payments to himself beyond what was owed for his salary.

In a deal with prosecutors he pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful conversion of campaign funds.

He faces up to five years in prison when sentenced on July 6.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

