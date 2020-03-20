Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Former health official to head Arizona social-service agency

Posted: 12:04 PM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 15:04:21-04
items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey met with president Trump at the White House on April 3, 2019.
Ducey in Washington

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed the former head of Arizoia's Medicaid program as temporary director of the state's social-services agency.

The governor's office announced Friday that former Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Director Tom Betlach will lead the Department of Economic Security for 75 days.

The office said that's while the interim director, Health Services Director Cara Christ, leads the state's response to the coronavirus, Betlach stepped down in 2018 after heading AHCCCS for nine year.

He previously served as the agency's deputy for eight years and as state budget director for five years.

Christ remained as head of the Department of Health Services when she was named interim DES director last fall when Director Michael Trailor stepped down.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up weekday mornings starting at 4:30 with Mark Charter, Lydia Camarillo, April Madison and Allen "Big Al" Kath!