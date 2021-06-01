Watch
Former head of Arizona Guard files papers for Senate run

Rob Schumacher/AP
Michael T. McGuire, Adjutant General for Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, R, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ hold a press conference to update Arizona's preparedness for COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Phoenix. (Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Michael T McGuire
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:20:10-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate.

McGuire stepped down earlier this year as adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard and was a visible presence beside Gov. Doug Ducey throughout the pandemic.

McGuire joins what is likely to be a crowded field of Republicans looking to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who was elected last year to finish John McCain's last Senate term.

A consultant listed as the campaign's treasurer tells the Arizona Mirror that McGuire has not made a final decision whether to run.

