Former head of Arizona Guard files papers for Senate run

PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire has filed papers to run for the U.S. Senate.

McGuire stepped down earlier this year as adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard and was a visible presence beside Gov. Doug Ducey throughout the pandemic.

McGuire joins what is likely to be a crowded field of Republicans looking to challenge Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who was elected last year to finish John McCain's last Senate term.

A consultant listed as the campaign's treasurer tells the Arizona Mirror that McGuire has not made a final decision whether to run.