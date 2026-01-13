Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at age 59

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at the age of 59, according to a statement from his family.

A representative made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, writing:

"It is with profound sorrow that the Brnovich family announces the passing of Mark Brnovich. Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother. We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. Memorial service arrangements will be made public as they become available."

A cause of death has not been announced.

Brnovich was elected Arizona's Attorney General in 2014 after besting then Attorney General, now Superintendent Tom Horne, in the primary and Democratic nominee Felicia Rotellini.

He unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022. He lost in the primary to Blake Masters.

He was also an Arizona State alumnus and a member of the Army National Guard before serving as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona and Arizona's assistant attorney general. He was also the director of the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Last year, Brnovich, a first-generation American whose parents are both ethnically Serbian, was tapped to be the next United States Ambassador to Serbia. The family emigrated to Phoenix when he was young.