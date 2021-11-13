Watch
Former Arizona AG Grant Woods remembered in memorial service

Robbie Quinn
Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 12, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Friends and relatives remembered former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods as a funny and talented public servant who made friends from all walks of life and relentlessly pursued justice.

Woods was a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party's direction and then-President Donald Trump.

He died unexpectedly last month. At a memorial service in Phoenix, his relatives recalled him disguising his voice to make prank calls.

They described him as a family man who loved sports and music, learned to play guitar in his 50s and was actively working on plays and other writing when he died.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

