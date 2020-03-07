Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Forest Service OKs replacement of lift at Arizona Snowbowl

Posted: 10:20 AM, Mar 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-07 12:20:52-05
items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Snowbowl opening delayed because of warm weather

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given final approval to a project to replace and upgrade a ski lift at the Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff.

The Forest Service's decision allowing replacement of the current chairlift is based on an environmental assessment published in October.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Forest Service officials concluded that replacing the new lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values.

Arizona Snowbowl said the current chairlift will be replaced with a high-speed combination version that includes enclosed eight-person gondola cars and open-air six-person chair seats.

The ski area said the new lift will be installed in time for the 2020-21 season.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Enter to win tickets to the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Get ready for all day action and adventure at the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival! HUZZAH