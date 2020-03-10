Florence man fatally shot by Apache Junction police is ID'd

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Apache Junction have identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

They announced Monday that the victim was 82-year-old Lawson Edward Schaber of Florence.

Police responded to a fitness center around 3 a.m. Sunday because several people were illegally camping in the gym's parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding a man wearing a holstered handgun.

After the man failed to follow verbal commands, police say he pulled his handgun from the holster and officers fired their weapons.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates.