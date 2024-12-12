Five animals dead after testing positive for bird flu at Phoenix-area zoo

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Officials say animals at the Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park have reportedly caught the bird flu, including some who have died.

On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced it is working with state and federal organizations in responding to a detection of avian influenza in a small number of animals at the zoo.

Officials say the Wildlife World Zoo identified ill animals and brought them to the Arizona Department of Agriculture to undergo testing. Test results indicated the animals were likely ill from H5N1 avian flu.

Zoo officials confirm to ABC15 that five animals have died, including a cheetah, a mountain lion, a swamphen, an Indian goose, and a kookaburra.

A white tiger tested positive for the virus but is expected to make a full recovery.

MCDPH is working with the zoo to identify and contact staff and volunteers who are considered to be at higher risk from close or prolonged contact with infected animals.

“People who have job-related exposures to infected animals, especially close prolonged exposure, are at higher risk of infection,” said Dr. Nick Staab, assistant medical director at MCDPH. “Public health’s recommendations are intended to reduce the risk to those who have had direct contact with infected animals and to prevent further exposure,” added Dr. Staab.

Wildlife World Zoo has temporarily put guest activities with direct animal contact on hold. Officials report the zoo is implementing other increased health and safety precautions to protect animals, staff, and guests, until animal health improves.

"While we are deeply saddened to report the loss of a few cherished animals, we are grateful that the impact was limited thanks to our swift response, robust biosecurity protocols, and the invaluable support of Maricopa County Department of Public Health and state and federal agencies,” said Kristy Hayden, president of Wildlife World Zoo. “Our team worked diligently to contain the situation, and we remain committed to the health and safety of our animals, staff, and visitors."

Arizona has reported several cases of the bird flu recently, in Maricopa County and Pinal County, which also saw the first human case of bird flu in the state.

Coconino County Health and Human Services also confirmed Wednesday that H5 avian influenza has been detected in wastewater sampling. Coconino County reports the source of the virus is suspected to be from chickens and wild birds. There are no reports of human or animal H5 cases in Coconino County.

Health concerns and what to know

What you should know about the bird flu

Maricopa County health officials recommend the following basic steps to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses:



Practice good hand hygiene, which includes hand washing and using hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Get your seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Seasonal flu vaccination will not prevent infection with bird flu viruses but can reduce the risk of getting sick with human influenza viruses and thus the risk for seasonal and bird flu co-infection. Seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing severity of symptoms, and they also reduce the likelihood of getting infected with flu or COVID-19.

Talk with your healthcare provider about other vaccines that are recommended for certain groups, such as the RSV vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine.

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

If symptoms worsen or you are at higher risk of severe illness, contact your medical provider. Consider wearing a mask if you seek healthcare for your symptoms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the current public health risk is low, despite recent outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows.

What to do if you see a sick bird

Sick Bird Hotline: If you see signs of illness in your poultry, report them immediately to USDA at 1-866-536-7593. You can also contact your local cooperative extension office, local veterinarian, or your State Veterinarian.

For wild bird illness, please contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.