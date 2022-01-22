Watch
First year of legal recreational cannabis brings in $1 billion revenue, surpassing projections

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow in Gardena, Calif. Voters in four states could embrace broad legal marijuana sales on Election Day, setting the stage for a watershed year for the industry that could snowball into neighboring states as well as reshape policy on Capitol Hill. The Nov. 3, 2020, contests will take place in markedly different regions of the country, New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota and Montana and approval of the proposals would highlight how public acceptance of cannabis is cutting across geography, demographics and the nation's deep political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 23:40:58-05

PHOENIX — Saturday will mark one year since recreational marijuana sales were legalized in Arizona, bringing in more than $1 billion in total revenue.

Arizona's Department of Revenue announced the total gross cannabis sales reached more than $1.2 billion, not including December's final reports, surpassing initial projections.

It also far surpassed the first-year sales of other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. For example, revenue from Colorado was $292 million, Oregon had nearly $345 million, Washington at more than $185 million, and Nevada at nearly $425 million.

Tax revenue from recreational cannabis sales brought in more than $190 million in tax revenue.

Of that year's worth of tax revenue:

  • $7.3 million is Education Sales Tax
  • $92.9 million is Marijuana Excise Tax, which funds community colleges, county health departments and more
