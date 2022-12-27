Watch Now
Firefighters help save dog with head stuck in can of food

Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 27, 2022
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix firefighters came to save the day of a puppy that found itself stuck in a bad situation.

The department tweeted about the incident where the dog got its head stuck in a can of food Monday.

Pictures show the dog appears to be fine after the ordeal, and the firefighters made sure to give the puppy some love after they got the can off its head.

The department is reminding residents that they are here to prevent harm and help everyone, including our furry friends.

