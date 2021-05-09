Firefighters battling multiple wildfires in Arizona

Arizona firefighters are working to contain four wildfires burning in the central part of our state.

ABC15

The 1,000-acre "Maverick Fire" broke out Saturday and is burning four miles east of Bartlett Lake in the Tonto National Forest. Fire crews say it is driven mostly by terrain and wind. Air resources have dropped retardant and water around the east and south perimeter and officials say a hotshot crew was flown in to help battle the blaze. Fire crews say they plan to secure northwest edge of fire overnight.

#maverickfire Update: Crews are still working to access the fire safely. Retardant has slowed the progression at the head of the fire & helos are dropping water along the flanks to cool fire edges. Air attack est. 100 acres. The fire is 3-4 miles west of Hwy 87. #TontoNF #AZFire pic.twitter.com/wYEI4eeZsc — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 8, 2021

#MaverickFire spread to approx. 1,000 acres today, driven mostly by terrain & wind. Air resources dropped retardant & water around the east and south perimeter & a hotshot crew was flown to the fire this afternoon. Crews plan to secure northwest edge of fire overnight. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/4Y7M1Zhb9f — Tonto NF (@TontoForest) May 9, 2021

The "Tussock Fire" also started started Saturday and is burning approximately 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg and eight miles southwest of Crown King. Crews say the fire is approximately 800 acres and spreading north, approximately one mile south of Prescott National Forest. Smoke can be seen for miles as it drifts southeast toward Lake Pleasant. Officials say multiple ground and air resources are battling the blaze. Officials say Old Senator Highway is closed near Crown King.

PHD- Update: #TussockFire is approx. 800 ac; crews will continue to work to contain the fire overnight. Road closure: Old Senator Hwy is closed near Crown King. #AZFire — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 9, 2021

The "Gila River Fire" was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Saturday evening. Officials say the fire is approximately 150-acres and is burning in salt cedar along the Gila River near Florence.

GID - New start #GilaRIverFire: Fire started on Bureau of Reclamation near Florence, approx. 150-acres, burning in salt cedar along Gila River. Air attack on scene, more resources responding, Type 3 IC ordered. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/srrsBgIOxK — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 9, 2021



On Friday, the human-caused "Copper Canyon" fire sparked three miles northeast of Globe in Gila County. The 2,560-acre fire is being fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions making suppression difficult. Approximately 100 resources, including engines, hand crews, and aircraft are assigned to the incident. As of Saturday night, the fire is 20% contained.

Firefighters making progress on #CopperCanyonFire NE #Globe; 20% contained at 2,560 acres. Crews focused on N. side & will work overnight conducting firing ops to tie fire in to 2020 #GriffinFire burn scar on @TontoForest. US 60 remains closed #AZForestry #AZFire 🎥 thx #TontoNF pic.twitter.com/eDyXItR5Rr — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 9, 2021

Warm, breezy, and dry conditions mean continuing fire danger statewide.

