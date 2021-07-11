Fire on Phoenix open property burns boat, 2 homes, some cars

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a fire has burned several cars, two homes, a boat and a power pole at a large open property in Phoenix.

City firefighters responded to calls of flames and smoke coming from a home late Saturday night.

When crews arrived, they found seven vehicles and a boat on fire.

The flames extended to a mobile home and another home next to it and a power pole also caught fire in an alley next to the property.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say two adults and three children were able to evacuate safely.

No word yet on how the fire started.