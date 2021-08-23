Fire destroys 4 homes being built in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Four homes being built in north Phoenix were destroyed Sunday and several others damaged after a fire broke out and quickly consumed the framed houses.

Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department says the blaze erupted just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Crews weren't able to save the four structures and focused instead on preventing the inferno from spreading to other buildings at the construction site.

Five other homes being built nearby as part of the same development suffered significant smoke damage, Keller said.

A fire department investigator is working with the development's owners to try to determine a cause.