Finchem ethics complaint against Democrats dismissed

PHOENIX (AP) — The head of the Arizona House Ethics Committee is dismissing a complaint filed by Republican Rep. Mark Finchem against 28 Democrats who accused him of promoting the violent overthrow of the U.S. government.

Ethics Committee Chair Becky Nutt wrote in a letter dated Friday that the panel "is not an arena for waging political contests."

Finchem filed his complaint after Nutt last week dismissed 82 complaints against him filed by lawmakers and members of the public.

Democrats have also moved to the expel Finchem from the House and have asked federal investigators to look into his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Finchem has said he was near the Capitol but didn't participate.