FEMA denies Arizona's appeal for disaster declaration following Globe flooding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Arizona's appeal for a Major Disaster Declaration stemming from severe flooding that impacted Globe in September 2025, a decision city officials say overlooks the extent of the damage suffered by the community.

FEMA determined the flooding was "not of such severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration," according to a news release put out by the City of Globe.

City officials said in the news release that they are disappointed with the decision, arguing it does not reflect the significant impacts on residents, businesses and public infrastructure.

During the recovery and appeals process, Globe worked with the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs, Gila County and FEMA to document damage and seek federal assistance. FEMA officials visited Globe twice to tour flood-damaged areas alongside city and regional leaders, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also evaluated damage to city infrastructure and assessed flood recovery needs.

Despite the denial, city leaders said recovery efforts will continue. Ongoing projects include mitigation work along Pinal Creek, repairs and improvements to city infrastructure, and long-term regional flood mitigation efforts in partnership with Gila County and the Town of Miami.

"While we are deeply disappointed in FEMA's decision, our commitment to Globe has not changed," Mayor Al Gameros said in a statement. "Recovery is not over. We will continue working with our local, county, state, and federal partners to move critical projects forward and build a safer, more resilient community."

In response, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued the following statement:

“The federal government’s final denial is a devastating blow to Gila and Mohave

Counties and the families, small businesses, and local governments still working

to rebuild. Three lives were lost in these floods, and critical infrastructure was completely destroyed.

"Arizona clearly met the threshold for this funding, and my administration worked alongside bipartisan members of our congressional delegation and local leaders for six months to secure it, yet the federal government refused to deliver support for Arizonans in need.

"Despite this cruel and reckless decision from out-of-touch Washington politicians, I will not stop fighting for the families, businesses, and communities impacted by these storms.”

The city said it will continue pursuing grant funding and other partnerships to support recovery projects and thanked Gila County, the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs, Gov. Katie Hobbs, FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other organizations that assisted throughout the recovery effort.

This story was written with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.