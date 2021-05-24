Feds OK new Arizona tribal casino and sports betting deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Gambling on sporting events and online fantasy sports betting is legal in Arizona after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an updated tribal gaming compact with the state.

Monday's approval puts into effect emergency legislation Gov. Doug Ducey signed in April that was a counterpart to the new agreement.

The deal with the tribes lets them expand their casino gambling offerings with sports and fantasy betting.

Outside the reservation casinos, professional sports groups will be able to offer wagering on pro sports and online fantasy sports operations like DraftKings can piggyback on the licenses.