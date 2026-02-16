Federal detention overhaul raises questions in Surprise, leaders look for transparency on potential ICE site

SURPRISE, AZ — Federal immigration officials are moving forward with a sweeping plan to expand detention capacity nationwide — and that effort is now raising questions in Surprise, Arizona.

Under its “Detention Reengineering Initiative,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to overhaul its detention system by the end of fiscal year 2026. The agency says it will build or renovate eight large-scale detention centers, add 16 regional processing sites, and acquire 10 existing facilities where ICE already operates.

The plan would increase ICE’s national detention capacity to about 92,600 beds. The estimated cost is $38.3 billion, funded through a congressional spending package known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” ICE says the new model is designed to streamline arrests and deportations, reduce the number of smaller contracted facilities, and create a long-term detention network capable of handling increased enforcement operations.

Large-scale centers would hold between 7,000 and 10,000 detainees for average stays of up to 60 days, primarily serving as hubs for international removals. Regional processing centers would house 1,000 to 1,500 people for shorter stays — typically three to seven days — before transfer or deportation.

ICE says the facilities will meet national detention standards and include medical care, legal access, food service, and other support services. The agency also says it has reviewed water, power, and wastewater systems to ensure the sites would not overwhelm local infrastructure.

One of the properties drawing attention is located near Dysart and Waddell roads in Surprise. In a February 11 letter, Surprise Mayor Kevin Sartor asked federal officials — including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem — for clarification about the government’s acquisition of the site and its intended use.

Sartor said residents raised concerns during a recent City Council meeting, particularly over the lack of prior notification to the city. While acknowledging the federal government’s authority over immigration enforcement, the mayor said local governments bear the burden of impacts to public safety, traffic, utilities, and emergency services.

The city formally requested details about the property’s intended purpose, any planned renovations, zoning compliance, environmental reviews under federal law, projected timelines, and the level of coordination expected with local police and fire agencies. City leaders also asked for an in-person meeting with federal officials in March, while council members are scheduled to be in Washington, D.C.

Surprise officials say they are not attempting to interfere with federal operations but want transparency and coordination to ensure the fast-growing city can plan appropriately and protect local resources as ICE moves forward with its nationwide expansion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

