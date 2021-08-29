FD: Two injured in hazmat situation at Avondale truck wash

AVONDALE, AZ — Authorities are responding to a hazmat situation involving a semi-trailer and a chemical substance in Avondale.

Rescue and hazmat crews are currently on the scene at Danny’s Truck Wash near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Avondale Fire Department says two men are in extremely critical condition and are inside the vault of a semi-truck container holding a residual chemical substance.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene along with Avondale crews.

It is unclear if others have been injured during this incident.

This is an ongoing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.