Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

FD: Two injured in hazmat situation at Avondale truck wash

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Avondale Hazmat situation dannys car wash
Avondale Hazmat situation dannys car wash
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:02:24-04

AVONDALE, AZ — Authorities are responding to a hazmat situation involving a semi-trailer and a chemical substance in Avondale.

Rescue and hazmat crews are currently on the scene at Danny’s Truck Wash near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The Avondale Fire Department says two men are in extremely critical condition and are inside the vault of a semi-truck container holding a residual chemical substance.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene along with Avondale crews.

It is unclear if others have been injured during this incident.

This is an ongoing situation, stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.