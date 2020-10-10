FBI: Rewards still offered for info on '95 deadly derailment

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is reminding the public that a hefty reward remains on the table a quarter-century after someone sabotaged railroad tracks in the Arizona desert, resulting in a deadly derailment of an Amtrak passenger train.

Friday was the 25th anniversary of the Oct. 9, 1995, derailment of a Sunset Limited train in a remote area southwest of Phoenix.

The train conductor was killed and over 100 people were hurt, including 12 who were seriously injured.

Rewards offered by the FBI, Amtrak and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for information leading to conviction total $310,000.