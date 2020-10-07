Menu

FBI back on Navajo Nation looking to solve double homicide

Posted at 9:20 PM, Oct 06, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is back on the Navajo Nation as they try to solve a double homicide case.

The bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Reagan and his 29-year-old brother Philip Reagan were found on March 21 in the Arizona community of Sawmill.

FBI officials say the two Ohio men were traveling to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.

They said it appears the brothers' car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.

