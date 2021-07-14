Watch
Ex-politician's accomplice gets 2 years in adoption scheme

Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 13, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who acknowledged helping a former politician in an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands was sentenced to two years in prison in Arizona.

Lynwood Jennet helped submit false applications for the birth mothers to receive state-funded health coverage.

She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges for helping the women apply for benefits at the direction of Paul Petersen.

Petersen is a Republican who served as Maricopa County assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney before resigning his elected post and pleading guilty in three states to crimes related to to the scheme.

