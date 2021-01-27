Escaped Florence prison inmates attempted to rob store over the weekend

FLORENCE, AZ — The two inmates who escaped from the Arizona Department of Corrections in Florence, Arizona on Saturday appear to have changed their appearances and attempted to rob a business in the area, officials said.

In a tweet, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Tuesday that the two fugitives, David Harmon and John Charpiot, tried to rob a business in Florence on Saturday.

Both men are believed to have ongoing medical issues and may attempt to visit drug stores or pharmacies, according to DPS. The surveillance photo showed both men wearing white long-sleeved shirts, rather than their prison-issued uniforms.

On Monday, officials said it is possible that the two inmates may still be within several miles of the corrections facility, possibly holed-up somewhere, and may have also changed their appearances, such as their clothing or facial hair, and may not look like the mugshots that were initially released.

A reward of up to $35,000 is being offered for each inmate -- totaling $70,000 -- for information that leads to their capture, officials said.

They are also considered to be dangerous, as they've "demonstrated they'll commit a violent act and escape."

People with information are asked to contact 911, local law enforcement, or Silent Witness, 480-WITNESS, should they want to remain anonymous.