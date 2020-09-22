Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Eric Trump to visit Arizona for 'Evangelicals for Trump' event

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally for his father, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Saco, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Eric Trump to visit Valley for 'Evangelicals for Trump' event
Posted at 10:37 PM, Sep 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 01:39:11-04

Eric Trump is set to make a trip to Arizona this week to take part in an event in Glendale.

The 'Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event is set to take place Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Dream City Church at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved online.

According to the event description, President Trump's son will be participating in the event with "Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Jonathan Cain."

Last week, several members of the Trump family and Trump-Pence campaign visited Arizona for various events.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...