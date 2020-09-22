Eric Trump to visit Arizona for 'Evangelicals for Trump' event

Eric Trump is set to make a trip to Arizona this week to take part in an event in Glendale.

The 'Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event is set to take place Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Dream City Church at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved online.

According to the event description, President Trump's son will be participating in the event with "Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Jonathan Cain."

Last week, several members of the Trump family and Trump-Pence campaign visited Arizona for various events.