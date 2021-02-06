Endangered wolves sent from Arizona to Texas to aid species

PHOENIX (AP) — Two endangered Mexican gray wolves and three of their pups have moved from the Phoenix Zoo to the El Paso Zoo in a bid to bolster the number of predators.

The Arizona Republic reports that three other pups stayed in Phoenix and are now adjusting to an emptier den and establishing a new hierarchy.

Phoenix Zoo officials say that while it doesn't have a breeding pair anymore, it plans to change the enclosure to make it appealing to a breeding female wolf.

The other wolves were transferred under a cooperative breeding program that aims to help the Mexican gray wolf survive.